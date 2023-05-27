Juventus is happy with Ranocchia and could keep him in their squad next season

Juventus currently has a number of midfielders out on loan this season, and their return would be eagerly anticipated to provide valuable support, particularly from the younger talents.

The Bianconeri have endured two trophyless seasons and are constrained by financial limitations, potentially hampering their ability to make significant purchases in the upcoming transfer window.

While Juventus boasts a formidable squad that positions them as one of the leading clubs in the country, this season has exposed the need for more than just talent to attain success.

Under the guidance of Max Allegri, the team hopes that the returning stars will make a more impactful contribution, and one player being considered for integration is Filippo Ranocchia.

Ranocchia, currently on loan at Monza, has played a key role in securing their Serie A status in their inaugural season.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus has been impressed with his performances thus far and is contemplating reintegrating him into their squad at the culmination of this campaign.

With the departures of Adrien Rabiot and Leandro Paredes, Ranocchia could be entrusted to fill either of their roles in the summer transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Ranocchia has been one of our finest Academy graduates at the club in the last few seasons and it is exciting that he is making progress on loan.

The manager will decide if he should remain at the Allianz Stadium or not when the time comes for that decision to be made.