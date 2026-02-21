Juventus are reportedly keen to sign Bernardo Silva as a free agent at the end of the season, with the Manchester City midfielder believed to be open to spending a few more years competing at the highest level.

Last summer, his long-term teammate Kevin de Bruyne moved to Napoli as a free agent, while AC Milan has benefited from impressive performances by Luka Modric. Juventus are now understood to want a seasoned figure of similar pedigree and have identified Silva as the player they would like to add to their squad once the current campaign concludes.

City Determined to Retain Key Figure

Silva has continued to demonstrate his quality in recent appearances for Manchester City, underlining his enduring importance to the team. As one of the most experienced members of the squad, he remains a significant presence both on and off the pitch. City are therefore eager to persuade him to extend his contract and remain at the club beyond this season.

Should Manchester City intensify their efforts to retain him, Juventus could find it extremely difficult to secure his signature. The Premier League champions are unlikely to relinquish such an influential player without making a strong attempt to keep him.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Competition Complicates Juventus Pursuit

From Juventus’ perspective, the appeal of adding a proven performer with extensive experience at the top level is clear. The Bianconeri are seeking leadership and quality as they look to strengthen their squad, and Silva would fit that profile.

However, according to Tuttojuve, the situation is far from straightforward. The report indicates that several other clubs are also pursuing Silva, significantly increasing the competition for his signature. Such interest inevitably complicates matters for Juventus, who must contend not only with Manchester City’s desire to keep him but also with rival teams seeking to secure his services.

In light of these factors, completing the transfer would represent a considerable challenge for the Italian side.