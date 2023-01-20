Jorginho
Juventus is hopeful of signing Chelsea man but he does not want to leave

January 20, 2023 - 6:00 pm

Juventus has a long-standing interest in Jorginho and the Chelsea man is entering the last few months of his current deal.

Jorginho has been on Juve’s radar since he played for Napoli and the Azzurri midfielder remains there, with the Bianconeri hopeful of landing him at the end of this season.

However, a report on Tuttojuve reveals Jorginho’s priority remains to continue with Chelsea and he is hopeful the Blues will offer him a new contract.

Chelsea has been on a spending spree, with the club’s new owners spending a lot on signing new young players.

They might not agree on a new contract with Jorginho, paving the way for the Brazilian-Italian to leave, with Juve waiting in the wings.

Juve FC Says

Jorginho is an accomplished midfielder in European football and many clubs will be keen to add him to their squad if he does not get a new Blues deal.

If we are serious, now is the best time to open contact with his entourage so that they will consider us first when it becomes clear he is leaving London.

However, we have many midfielders in our squad now and probably will have to offload some to accommodate the Euro 2020 winner.

