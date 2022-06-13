Juventus continues to pursue a move for Udinese right-winger Nahuel Molina.

The Argentinian has emerged as one of the finest players in Europe in the just concluded season, and several top clubs are eyeing a move for him

Juve has been chasing his signature for some time now, and they remain positive he will eventually become their player.

They have enquired about how much he would cost them and have been told they need to bid for around 30m euros to add him to their squad.

The Bianconeri consider that fee too expensive and are now looking to cut it down to around 15m to 20m euros, according to Tuttojuve.

This seems to be the sticking point in the negotiations because Udinese doesn’t want to reduce their asking price, knowing that other clubs will make moves for him.

Juve FC Says

Molina is undoubtedly a top talent when you consider the clubs he has been linked with a move to.

The defender will help us secure our right-back spot for the next few seasons if he joins the club this summer.

Juan Cuadrado has often deputised in that position, but his best role is further forward, and the arrival of Molina will help him play in his preferred position on the pitch.