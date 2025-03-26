Andrea Cambiaso attracted the interest of Manchester City during the January transfer window as the Premier League club sought to bolster its squad. City had been struggling in the first half of the season, which led to the decision to add new players to their ranks in an attempt to salvage their campaign.

Juventus anticipated an approach for Cambiaso and were open to selling the defender, provided the Premier League champions offered an appropriate fee. However, City ultimately did not follow through with an offer, leaving the player’s future uncertain for the time being. The upcoming transfer window could, however, present a fresh opportunity for City to table an offer for Cambiaso.

Juventus have made Cambiaso available for transfer, but only if the price is right. A report from Football Italia suggests that the club is hoping for a bidding war to drive up his value. The Bianconeri would welcome a competitive situation where multiple clubs are involved, as this would increase the likelihood of securing a significant fee from his departure.

(Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

The report also claims that Liverpool and Bayern Munich are closely monitoring Cambiaso’s situation. Both clubs may be in the market for a full-back in the summer, and Juventus is optimistic that they will enter the race for the player’s signature. The club hopes that the involvement of these two high-profile teams will increase the pressure on the winning club to pay a fair and lucrative fee for Cambiaso.

Cambiaso is a highly regarded player, and he has the potential to fetch a substantial fee if he is sold in the summer. Juventus will be keen to maximise his value in the transfer market, knowing that his departure could bring in a significant amount to reinvest in the squad. With several top clubs showing interest, Cambiaso’s future remains an intriguing prospect for Juventus as they prepare for the summer transfer window.