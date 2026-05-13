Juventus are reportedly prepared to sell Teun Koopmeiners at the end of the season after growing disappointed with the midfielder’s performances since his arrival in Turin.

Koopmeiners joined Juventus from Atalanta after establishing himself as one of the finest midfielders in Serie A. His performances for La Dea attracted attention from several major clubs across Europe, including Liverpool, before Juventus eventually secured his signature.

Juventus Losing Patience

The Dutch midfielder is now in his second season with Juventus, but he has struggled to consistently reproduce the level of form that made him one of the most admired midfielders in Italian football.

Koopmeiners had reportedly pushed hard to complete the move to Turin and was determined to join the Bianconeri. However, despite the expectations surrounding his arrival, he has found it difficult to establish himself as an indispensable figure within the squad.

Juventus are now believed to view him as one of the club’s most valuable assets financially, although not necessarily one of the most important players on the pitch. Because of that, the club are reportedly open to allowing him to leave during the upcoming transfer window.

Asking Price Set For Summer Exit

As reported by Corriere dello Sport, Juventus have placed a valuation of around 35 million euros on Koopmeiners ahead of the summer market.

The report explains that the Bianconeri need to secure a fee in that region in order to avoid registering a capital loss on their financial accounts should the player depart.

Interest from other clubs is expected to emerge once the transfer window opens, particularly given Koopmeiners’ previous reputation and experience at the highest level in Serie A. His representatives are also likely to explore potential opportunities across Europe in an effort to find the midfielder a suitable new club before next season begins.

Juventus now appear increasingly willing to move on from the Dutchman as they continue reshaping their squad for the future.