Juventus is hoping to take advantage of De Ligt being settled in Turin

Juventus wants to keep hold of Matthijs de Ligt for the foreseeable future, but the Dutchman is a hot commodity on the market now.

The Bianconeri haven’t said they want to sell him, but there are clubs willing to poach him from the Allianz Stadium.

The defender has been getting better at the club, and he looks very settled in the city.

Il Bianconero says all he thinks about now is staying at Juve because he has become settled at the club.

The Bianconeri is now looking to take advantage of that to hand him a new deal.

It claims the club will certainly not allow him to leave at the end of this season.

They want him to sign a short-term extension to his current deal, which would secure them a good transfer fee if he leaves following the conclusion of the 2022/2023 season.

Juve FC Says

De Ligt is one player that we need to keep in the squad as he continues to shine at the Allianz Stadium.

The Dutchman is the future of our defence, but we need to win top trophies like the Champions League to keep him happy.

Even if he doesn’t spend the rest of his career at the club, keeping him beyond this season is very important.