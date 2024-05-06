Juventus remains keen on Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno as he continues to shine for the Turin club.

Juve has been following him for months and wants him to be the next Il Toro defender to join them.

The Bianconeri signed Gleison Bremer from the same club in 2022 and have enjoyed his talents for the last two seasons.

Buongiorno remains a key player for Torino, and they will not want to sell him to Juve. The Bianconeri are now facing competition from more clubs in the race to sign him.

A report on Football Italia claims Inter Milan, Napoli, and Tottenham are also keen on the defender.

These clubs will compete with Juventus to add him to their squad, and Torino could favour selling him to any of them.

Juve FC Says

Alessandro Buongiorno has been one of the best defenders in the league, and most top clubs will add him to their group if we do not.

We have to work extra hard to make Torino sell to us, and that might require paying more money than anyone else.

But it might be hard for us to outbid Tottenham because Premier League clubs have a lot of money to spend.