Juventus is in a four-horse race for experienced PSG star

Angel di Maria is leaving PSG and he is attracting the attention of Juventus, who are preparing for Paulo Dybala’s departure.

Juve would miss the former Palermo man, but the club has moved in a different direction after failing to reach an agreement on a new contract with him.

Several players will join the club in the summer, and Di Maria is probably the most high-profile attacking free agent they can sign.

The former Manchester United and Benfica man will cause a tug-of-war among several clubs, and Tuttomercatoweb explains that at least three others are competing with Juve for his signature.

The report claims Benfica, Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid want to add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has struggled to play in Paris in this campaign, but that is probably because there are too many superstars in the French club’s squad.

If he moves to Juve, he could own our right attacking wing and make an impact.

However, we have been signing much younger players, which makes a transfer for him unreasonable if he has to be a starter.

As a squad member, he would add experience to our dressing room, but we cannot sign him as a replacement for Dybala.