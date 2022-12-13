Bartosz Bereszynski had a good World Cup campaign with the Poland national team, which has now made him an important target for Juventus.

The Sampdoria man has been one of the finest players in Serie A in the last few seasons and he made himself known to more clubs and fans with his World Cup performances.

A report on Calciomercato reports the Bianconeri are keen to add the 30-year-old right-back to their squad in the summer.

However, there is serious competition for his signature because Napoli, Torino and Roma also want to add him to their squad.

This means Juve has their work cut out in their bid to make him one of their squad members in the summer of 2023.

Juve FC Says

At 30, Bereszynski is very experienced, making him a player Max Allegri will be delighted to work with.

However, we need to be sure he can offer good value to us because he seems to be at the end of his career now.

A move for him might come by easily if we offer a good fee because La Samp knows it is hard to cash in on a player when he has clocked 30 already, considering the number of youngsters being developed across the world nowadays.