Juventus is one of the clubs pursuing an interest in Leicester City midfielder, Youri Tielemans, and now is the time to ramp up the interest in his signature.

The Belgian is one of the accomplished midfielders in the Premier League, and reports have linked him with a move to the top clubs around Europe.

However, the Foxes have kept him so far, which could be a poor decision.

The former AS Monaco man is running down his contract, and he can speak to a foreign club in January.

This has opened the door for Juventus to sign him. However, Calciomercato reports he also has interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Both clubs have the finances and pedigree to compete with Juve for his signature, so they should be worried.

Juve FC Says

Tielemans has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe, and he would certainly join a Champions League club when he leaves City.

If we are serious about making him a member of our team, we must be prepared to offer more than other clubs will offer him.

He may have decided on his next club already, and the lure of playing in Serie A has to be very exciting for him to choose us.