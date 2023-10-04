Portuguese defender Goncalo Inacio has garnered the attention of Juventus, who are expected to intensify their pursuit of him in the near future. Juventus is actively seeking new defenders to bolster their options, and Inacio has been recognised as one of the top talents in Portugal in his position.

Sporting Club, aware of Inacio’s potential, is open to selling him if the right offer comes along, as they are known to be a selling club.

However, Juventus faces competition in their pursuit of Inacio. According to a report from Calciomercato, they are not the only club interested in acquiring his services. Real Madrid and Manchester United are also keen on securing his signature, which means Juventus will have to work diligently to secure Inacio’s transfer when the opportunity arises.

Juve FC Says

For Madrid and United to chase a player, he is top quality and should strengthen our resolve to win the race for his signature.

However, their interest also makes things difficult for us as it now means we face paying more money than we would have liked to add him to our group, but we must be prepared for this.