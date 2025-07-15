Kaio Jorge was regarded as one of Brazil’s brightest attacking prospects when Juventus secured his signature from Santos in 2021. The club had high expectations for the forward, hoping he would become an important figure in their attacking line.

Unfortunately, his time in Turin did not unfold as planned. Jorge suffered a long-term injury shortly after joining, which significantly limited his ability to integrate into the squad and showcase his potential. Upon recovering, he struggled to secure a place in the first team and was eventually loaned to Frosinone for a season.

Career Revival at Cruzeiro

In a bid to reignite his career, Jorge made a move to Cruzeiro last year. Since arriving at the Brazilian club, he has re-established himself as a key player and has consistently performed well. His technical quality, composure, and sharpness in front of goal have earned him praise, and he is now beginning to demonstrate why he was once considered a major talent in South American football.

At Cruzeiro, Jorge has been one of the standout performers in recent months, leading to renewed interest from several European clubs. Among those monitoring his progress are Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, both of whom are said to be assessing his potential for a move during an upcoming transfer window.

Kaio Jorge (Getty Images)

Juventus Set to Benefit Financially

While Juventus are unlikely to bring Jorge back into their plans, they remain invested in his future in a different way. As cited by Il Bianconero, the Italian club included a sell-on clause in the agreement that led to his departure. Should Jorge complete a transfer to another team, Juventus is positioned to earn a financial return from the deal.

This development offers some consolation, as Jorge was never able to make a lasting impression in Turin. Although his talent was evident, injuries and limited opportunities hindered his progress. His resurgence at Cruzeiro, however, has allowed Juventus to maintain a stake in his future success, even if it comes from afar.