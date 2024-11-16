Juventus continues to scout the market for young talents as they aim to secure the next generation of stars to bolster their squad. Under manager Thiago Motta, the club is placing a renewed emphasis on integrating youth development with shrewd recruitment. While some prospects are emerging from Juve’s academy, the club is also actively pursuing promising youngsters from across Europe. One such target reportedly on their radar is Serbian teenager Andrija Maksimovic.

Currently playing for Red Star Belgrade, Maksimovic has made waves with his impressive performances despite his young age. The 17-year-old became one of Red Star’s standout players following a successful loan spell last season and has since cemented his place as a key figure in the team. His rapid development has also earned him recognition on the international stage, with three caps for the Serbian senior national team—a remarkable feat for someone so young.

A report from Tuttojuve highlights Juventus’ serious interest in Maksimovic. The club sees the teenager as a significant investment for the future, given his undeniable talent and potential. However, competition for Maksimovic’s signature is expected to be fierce, with several top European clubs monitoring his progress. Juventus may leverage their connection to Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, who could play a pivotal role in persuading Maksimovic to choose Turin as his next destination.

If Juventus successfully secures Maksimovic when he turns 18, it would represent a strategic move to secure a future star early in his career. Thiago Motta has demonstrated a keen ability to nurture young players, and Maksimovic could thrive under his guidance. As Juventus continues to blend experienced professionals with emerging talent, signing Maksimovic would reinforce their commitment to long-term squad development.