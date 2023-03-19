Juventus is in the top five of clubs who shoot on goal in Europe

Juventus is having a poor season and started doing better close to the second part of the campaign.

The black and whites do not score many goals, with their main goal-scorer, Dusan Vlahovic, struggling to find the back of the net.

The tactics are usually blamed for their lack of effort in front of the opponent’s goal and it seems they are just not doing well in attack under Max Allegri.

The Bianconeri gaffer favours a more robust defence over scoring many goals and some people has picked on that to make it seem the black and whites almost make no effort to score.

However, a new stat on Tuttojuve reveals they have the fifth most shots-on-goal among clubs in Europe’s top five leagues.

It claims only Arsenal, Inter Milan, Fiorentina and Real Madrid have had more than Juve’s 171 for the season.

Juve FC Says

This stat proves people focus on the negative whenever they want to talk about Juve, which is sad.

However, we will not allow it to stop us from continuing to do the hard work in training and in matches.

This team has been developed to a state where it can even win the next league title.