Juventus is in the top three of clubs with the most debt in Serie A

Juventus has been in some financial trouble recently and they have even been punished for the use of capital gains in the last few seasons.

Max Allegri’s men remain one team that boosts the best talents in Serie A and they always splash the cash on the players they believe they need.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Matthijs de Ligt and Dusan Vlahovic have joined the black and whites in the last few seasons for big money.

Juve remains open to splashing the cash, but it comes at a price and they have now been revealed as one of the Serie A clubs with the highest bank debts.

A report on Football Italia reveals the Bianconeri have a debt of €223m, the third highest in the league after Inter (€390m)and Roma (€271m).

Juve FC Says

It takes money to run a club and more money to run a big football club, which is why many top sides around Europe are owing.

The Bianconeri must keep spending to stay at the top of European football and could even take up more debts to bolster its squad in the summer.

The most important thing is for the team to perform well and win trophies because we can pay off all our debts if we sell three top players, so it should not be a major concern.