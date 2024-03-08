Juventus appears to be closing in on the signing of Mario Hermoso from Atletico Madrid as a free agent. The Spanish defender has been a standout player for Atletico, but with his contract running down, the likelihood of him staying seems low.

According to a report from Spain, as relayed by Il Bianconero, there is a current stalemate in contract renewal talks between Hermoso and his present club. The report suggests that, at the moment, an agreement is not close, presenting Juventus with a favourable opportunity to secure his signature.

The lack of positive results in the latest talks between Hermoso’s camp and Atletico indicates that his departure from the club is increasingly likely. If the situation remains unchanged, Juventus could potentially sign Hermoso as a free agent when his contract expires.

Juve FC Says

Hermoso is a fine defender, and we can understand why Atleti wants him to stay, but his reluctance to put pen to paper on a new deal is a positive for us.

He can reach an agreement with us before the term ends and we need to push to secure one in the coming weeks before another suitor steals a march on us and make it happen.

We trust Cristiano Giuntoli and everyone in charge of transfers to identify and work hard to sign the players we need.