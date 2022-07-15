Juventus enjoyed the talents of Alvaro Morata in the last two seasons, and they had the option of making his loan move permanent for 35m euros in the summer.

That proved to be the deal breaker because Atletico Madrid wouldn’t reduce their asking price and the Bianconeri remained keen to pay less.

It seemed they have given up on signing him after they handed his shirt number over to Dusan Vlahovic.

The Bianconeri turned their attention to other attackers who can act as support to the Serbian, most notably Marko Arnautovic.

However, a move for the Austrian has been too hard to pull off, and it means Juve has to look elsewhere.

A report on Tuttojuve claims they are now very likely to return to sign Morata.

They will attempt to land him permanently on a lower transfer fee. If that doesn’t happen, they will seek to strike another loan agreement with Atletico de Madrid.

Juve FC Says

Morata did well for us, and it is just unfortunate that we cannot keep him.

If there is any hope that he can return to the Allianz Stadium, then we must make the move happen.

The Spaniard would be a good backup to Vlahovic, considering that he already understands how Juve plays.

They could even form a two-man attacking force in some formations.