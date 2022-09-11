Alex Sandro is currently the only natural left-back at Juventus, and the Brazilian is relied on heavily this season.

Having sent Luca Pellegrini on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt and failing to replace him in the squad, Sandro will be our key man in that spot this term.

However, this could also be his last season in black and white. The Brazil international has been declining over the years.

His current deal also expires at the end of this campaign, and there has been no offer of a new one.

A report on Calciomercato reveals he is unlikely to be handed an extension to his current deal.

Instead, Juve is already planning for life without him, and they have made Benfica’s Alex Grimaldo a key target.

The Spaniard is also running down his contract in Portugal, and he will move to Juve as a free agent.

Juve FC Says

Sandro has delivered some fine performances for this club over the years. However, he is not getting any better.

As he gets older, we don’t expect his performances to improve, which makes it smart to allow him to leave and sign younger players into that spot.

If Grimaldo joins and Pellegrini returns, we could be well covered in that spot in the next campaign.