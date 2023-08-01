Domenico Berardi has emerged as a significant target for Juventus in recent weeks, as the Bianconeri seek to enhance the quality of their squad. The talented attacker has been a consistent performer for Sassuolo, contributing with both goals and assists for the Black and Greens.

Juventus sees Berardi as a valuable addition to improve their options at the Allianz Stadium, and various reports have linked the club with a potential move for him during the past few weeks. Being one of the top clubs in Italy, Juventus may feel confident about securing his signature.

However, according to Tuttojuve, the transfer appears to be far from materialising. The report indicates that Juventus is hesitant to meet Sassuolo’s asking price for their talisman, making it highly unlikely that the deal will go through at this stage. As a result, the potential move for Berardi to Juventus seems to have hit a roadblock, leaving his future uncertain for the time being.

Juve FC Says

Berardi is a proper professional and has shown remarkable loyalty to Sassuolo, which could be a sign that we will get a good man if he joins us.

However, we must avoid spending too much on him, considering he no longer has any transfer value.

He will likely retire after playing for us if we pull off the transfer, so there is no need to spend too much to sign him.