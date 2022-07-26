Juventus is insisting on adding a buy clause in Arthur’s loan move to Valencia

Juventus is keen to offload Arthur and they are ready to discuss his transfer with any club.

The Bianconeri have declared the Brazilian midfielder unwanted in this summer transfer window, so they will assist any suitor to make the transfer happen.

After being linked with a move to Arsenal and AS Roma, it seems he could play at Valencia in this campaign.

The Spanish club has become his most serious suitor, and they have been in talks with the Bianconeri over adding him to their squad.

Juve is prepared to pay some of his wages to make the move happen, but Tuttomercatoweb claims they are also keen to ensure that there is an obligation to buy in the agreement.

They want the Spaniards to agree to sign him permanently if he meets certain pre-set parameters.

Juve FC Says

It makes little sense to send Arthur away on a simple loan because he doesn’t have a future at Juve.

Any club that wants to take him on must be prepared to make his transfer permanent for a fee if he does well with them.

Another alternative we can explore is to allow him to leave for free so that a prospective buyer will use their money to fund his salary instead of paying a fee to us.