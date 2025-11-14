Juventus are continually scanning the market for emerging talent, and the club’s recruitment team has already begun evaluating potential additions ahead of the next transfer window. While much of their business last summer focused on players outside Serie A, the Bianconeri have a long history of strengthening their squad by targeting standout performers from within Italy. That approach may be revived once again, with the club now linked to Lecce’s highly rated youngster Tiago Gabriel.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign and has been one of Lecce’s most consistent performers this season. His development has not gone unnoticed, and several top Italian clubs have monitored his progress closely. Juventus are among those interested and believe Gabriel has the technical quality and long-term potential to thrive in Turin.

Juventus Tracking Lecce Talent

Gabriel has featured in every league match so far, showcasing maturity, versatility and a strong physical presence despite his age. His reliability and rapid growth have made him one of the most exciting young players in Serie A this year. Juventus have been tracking him for months, impressed by both his performances and his ability to adapt to the demands of top-flight football.

According to Il Bianconero, the Bianconeri view him as a player capable of integrating quickly into their project. With the club keen to reinforce key areas of the squad, Gabriel has emerged as a realistic target.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Spalletti Gives His Approval

Newly appointed Luciano Spalletti is expected to oversee important adjustments to the team in the coming windows, and fresh energy in certain positions will be essential. The report claims that Spalletti has already approved Gabriel as a potential signing, recognising the youngster’s attributes and the value he could bring both immediately and in the future.

Juventus have worked hard to re-establish itself competitively, but the club remains focused on long-term growth. Adding a player with Gabriel’s profile fits that ambition, and the Bianconeri could soon make a decisive move if his progression continues.