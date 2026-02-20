Juventus have been linked with a move for Antonio Rudiger, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. Real Madrid are reportedly not planning to extend the German defender’s contract beyond the current campaign, meaning he could depart once his deal expires.

Rudiger is widely regarded as one of the finest defenders of his generation, and he is unlikely to be short of interest when he begins considering his next destination. Although Madrid continues to value his qualities, the club appear ready to move forward as part of a broader squad evolution.

Juventus Monitoring the Situation

Juventus are keen to strengthen their squad further and view experienced players as an important component of that process. While the Bianconeri are prepared to invest in key areas, they are also attentive to opportunities in the free agent market. According to Tuttojuve, Rudiger is among the players they would be eager to recruit if the opportunity arises.

The Italian club believe his experience and defensive authority would provide immediate benefit, particularly as they aim to compete more consistently at the highest level. Adding a player of his calibre without a transfer fee would represent a strategic move, allowing resources to be allocated elsewhere within the squad.

Competition From Saudi Arabia

However, Juventus may face stiff competition. Rudiger has also been linked with a potential move to Saudi Arabia, and if that interest materialises into concrete offers, it could complicate matters for the Bianconeri. Clubs in that market often possess greater financial resources, which may make it difficult for Juventus to compete in purely economic terms.

The defender could also view such an option as an attractive final chapter in his career. For Juventus, securing his signature would depend not only on sporting ambition but also on their ability to present a compelling overall package. As the end of the season approaches, Rudiger’s future is likely to attract significant attention across European football.