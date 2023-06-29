Juventus is interested in bringing Cristian Romero back to the club

Juventus is reportedly interested in reacquiring Cristian Romero during the current transfer window. The Bianconeri had previously sold the World Cup winner to Atalanta in 2021 following a successful loan stint with the club. Atalanta then transferred him to Tottenham Hotspur.

Romero has since flourished, winning the World Cup with Argentina and establishing himself as one of the premier defenders in English football. As Juventus looks to rebuild their squad, they are expected to bolster their defensive ranks, and according to Argentine journalist Gastón Edul, as reported by Football Italia, Juventus is keen on bringing Romero back to the club.

The report suggests that Juventus is eager to re-sign Romero after parting ways with him previously. In order to facilitate his return, Juventus may sell some of their current defenders and view Romero as an excellent replacement for those departing players.

Juve FC Says

Romero has done well in a tough league like the Premier League, which means he will do well for us.

However, Spurs have no reason to sell the 25-year-old and will quote a huge fee before allowing him to join any club.

The English club spent €50m to add him to their squad and might ask for around double that amount to sell him, which is a fee we simply cannot pay.