Juventus is eyeing a move for PSG goalkeeper Gigi Donnarumma as they prepare for the prospect of Wojciech Szczęsny’s departure.

Amidst this scenario, Bayern Munich is also reportedly considering a late entry into the race to acquire the Polish goalkeeper, potentially complicating Juventus’ goalkeeping situation.

In response, Juventus is actively exploring the possibility of bringing Donnarumma back to Italy. The Italian goalkeeper was previously available on a free transfer after his departure from AC Milan in the summer of 2021. However, Juventus opted not to secure his services as a free agent at that time.

Now, Juventus is willing to invest funds to secure his addition to their squad. A report from Tuttojuve indicates that PSG is demanding a fee upwards of 40 million euros for the release of the Italian goalkeeper. PSG believes that his valuation aligns within this price range, which could pose a significant financial hurdle for Juventus to overcome.

The potential cost associated with Donnarumma’s transfer fee presents a substantial challenge for Juventus as they navigate their pursuit of the goalkeeper from PSG.

Juve FC Says

We had the chance to sign Donnarumma for free and never took it. Now we must pay big bucks to add him to our squad.

However, the money needed to seal that deal means we will not do it this summer and we expect Wojciech Szczęsny to remain at the club as well.