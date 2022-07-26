Juventus is reportedly interested in a move for Dries Mertens as they continue their search for a new forward.

The Belgian has just left Napoli after the expiry of his contract, and he remains unattached.

Mertens is one of the record goal scorers at Napoli, and he was prolific in Serie A.

Last season, he scored 11 goals in 30 league games, and those are not bad numbers.

Juve needs another striker who will act as a backup to Dusan Vlahovic, and they see him as an ideal player to play that role for them, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb.

However, players who have an affiliation with Napoli are not expected to join Juve, and that could scupper the move.

The report adds that the Belgian could turn down a move to Juve because he doesn’t want to annoy the Partenopei faithful.

Juve FC Says

Mertens has been an accomplished Serie A goal-scorer, and he could very likely make us better.

However, having broken their goal-scoring record and earning serious admiration from the Napoli fans, he will not want to move to Juve.

Perhaps a lucrative deal will make him accept a Bianconeri offer, but we cannot offer one to him because he is joining to be just a backup striker.