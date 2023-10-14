Juventus is continuing its strategy of seeking out top free agents when the transfer market reopens, as the club remains financially constrained and aims to find value in the free agency market.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus has identified the need for a new defender and has Tiago Djaló on their radar. The 23-year-old Portuguese star currently plays for Lille and has become a key player for the club, despite facing a significant injury.

Juventus has been closely monitoring Djaló’s progress and believes he has the potential to make a positive impact in Turin. As a result, the Bianconeri are exploring the possibility of signing him as a free agent in the upcoming transfer window.

While other names may also be under consideration, Djaló is a player to keep an eye on, as Juventus is reportedly showing strong interest in securing his services.

Juve FC Says

Djalo is still just 23, which is remarkable because he has been around the French football scene for some time.

We are one of the biggest clubs in the world and undoubtedly have what it takes to make him choose us as his next club.