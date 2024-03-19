Every relationship comes to an end, and it appears that the one between Juventus and Filip Kostic has reached its conclusion.

The winger played a pivotal role in their squad last season, showcasing his talents in his debut campaign with the club.

Kostic’s arrival at Juventus was highly contested, with the club successfully fending off competition from West Ham to secure his services.

However, the dynamics have shifted this season. Kostic found himself out of favour from the start and struggled to regain his form.

Instead, Juventus has opted to field players such as Samuel Iling-Junior and Andrea Cambiaso ahead of the winger.

With just a year remaining on his current contract, there are no plans to extend his stay at the club.

Juventus News24 has provided an update on his future, indicating that Kostic is now on the club’s transfer list, with Juventus expecting offers for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Kostic will be 32 by the second half of next season and has not shown enough to earn a new deal, so we should sell him in the summer.

If no offer arrives, he will become the latest player to run down his contract at the Allianz Stadium unless he significantly improves his output on the pitch.