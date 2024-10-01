Juventus is monitoring Nico Williams, and Cristiano Giuntoli would love to add the Spain international to their squad at the Allianz Stadium.

It is surprising that no club was able to convince him to join during the last transfer window, with Arsenal and Barcelona both working hard to persuade him.

He remains at Athletic Bilbao and seems happy and proud to continue representing his hometown club.

That won’t stop clubs from showing interest in his signature, and a report from Calciomercato claims that Juve is still keen.

The report states that Giuntoli believes Williams could elevate the Old Lady to a new level and is considering making him a member of the Juventus squad next season.

However, the Euro 2024 winner will command a hefty fee and will also expect a substantial salary before leaving Bilbao.

Juventus has spent heavily in recent times and has shown they are willing to do what it takes to back their manager.

Nevertheless, the report suggests that they will need to sell a high earner to complete the move.

Juve FC Says

Williams showed that he is a terrific talent with his performance at Euro 2024, but he will likely be too expensive for us to sign him.