According to his contract terms with Juventus, Dusan Vlahovic is earning at least €10 million per season starting this campaign.

This figure will increase to €12 million in the final year of his contract, which expires in 2026.

The Serbian striker has remained a key player under Thiago Motta, and Juve is eager for him to extend his stay. However, his current salary is a significant burden for the club.

The Bianconeri are aware that they need to secure an extension soon, and one way to do that is by renegotiating his contract to lower his wages.

Although he is a starter, his current earnings exceed the club’s desired financial limits, so a change is necessary.

A report from Tuttomercatoweb claims that Juve plans to extend his contract by spreading his current wages over a longer period.

This would allow him to retain his overall earnings, but they would be distributed over a more extended term.

It remains unclear if DV9 and his representatives will be willing to make such a compromise to stay at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has always said he loves life at Juventus and now he has to prove that by accepting a lower salary to stay at the club, which will not be an easy decision.