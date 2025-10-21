Ian Subiabre has emerged as one of the brightest young prospects in Argentina and is already attracting the interest of several of Europe’s most prestigious clubs. The talented teenager currently represents River Plate, where his performances have stood out in both domestic and youth competitions. It now appears inevitable that he will make a move to one of the major European leagues once the right opportunity arises.

Juventus are among the clubs most determined to secure his signature. The Italian giants have been monitoring Subiabre’s development for several months and believe he has the potential to become a key figure for them in the future. His combination of technical skill, creativity and maturity beyond his years has caught the eye of many scouts, making him one of the most sought-after players in South America at present.

Juventus’ Determination to Secure the Deal

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus consider Subiabre to be a player who could follow in the footsteps of Matias Soule, another young Argentine talent who joined the Bianconeri at an early stage of his career. The club’s recruitment team reportedly view Subiabre as a long-term investment, capable of contributing to the first team after a period of development within their youth system.

Juventus have shown a consistent interest in identifying and nurturing South American players, believing that young talents from the region often possess the flair and technical intelligence that suit Italian football. While their pursuit of Subiabre demonstrates their ambition, they face significant competition for his services. Scouts from several leading European clubs, including Real Madrid and Barcelona, are also monitoring the player closely.

(Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Fierce Competition from Europe’s Elite

The level of interest in Subiabre highlights both his potential and the challenge facing Juventus in their attempt to complete the signing. With multiple top teams eager to secure his commitment, the player will have a difficult decision to make when he eventually decides to move to Europe. Juventus remain confident that its strong record of integrating young talent, coupled with the opportunity to develop in Serie A, could help persuade him to choose Turin over his other options.

The coming months will be crucial as negotiations and scouting continue. Subiabre’s next step could define the early stages of his professional career, and Juventus will do everything possible to ensure that his journey takes him to Italy rather than Spain or elsewhere on the continent.