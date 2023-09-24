Juventus and Genoa have established a strong working relationship over the years, facilitating the transfer of several players between the two clubs. The Bianconeri have also sent their talents in the opposite direction. In the current Genoa squad, Juventus has identified a player of interest.

Recent reports have indicated that Juventus is keeping a close eye on Albert Guðmundsson, who has been in excellent form for Genoa. The Iceland international’s performances have attracted the attention of other Italian clubs, including Napoli and Inter Milan, in recent weeks.

Tuttojuve is now reporting that Juventus is exploring the possibility of signing Guðmundsson and may work on a deal for his signature in the near future. It appears that the Bianconeri are keen to bolster their squad with the talented Icelandic player.

Juve FC Says

This is just the start of the season, and we must not be carried away by the performance of some players in these early weeks.

We have to keep paying attention to Gudmundsson and ensure he is not an average player who will struggle on our books before we add him to the group.

We have enough attackers to work with this season and probably can only get him through the door in the summer.