Juventus is interested in Atletico Madrid defender Reinildo Mandava as they keep building a list of targets for the summer.

Max Allegri’s men have recently hit a rough patch and are looking to get back to form and end the season with at least the Italian Cup.

Juventus will still splash the cash on some new players in the summer and knows they must strengthen to have a better campaign next year.

Alex Sandro is leaving at the end of this term, and Juve is on the lookout for his replacement on the left side of their defence.

Different names have been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium, and the latest is Reinildo.

The Mozambique international is a fine player at Atletico, but he might be open to a new challenge in Turin next season.

Juve is expected to speak with Atleti in the summer if they decide he is the best among their targets, which includes his teammate, Mario Hermoso, Tuttojuve reveals.

Juve FC Says

Reinildo is a surprise name on our shortlist, but any player who plays at Atletico is a name to consider in defence because of the work of Diego Simeone.