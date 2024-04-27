Juventus seems to be leading the race to appoint Thiago Motta as their next manager.

The Bianconeri have been struggling this season, which could result in the end of Max Allegri’s tenure as their manager.

The team is eager to ensure they find the right replacement for their current gaffer.

Several names have been linked with a move to the club to fill the managerial role, including Antonio Conte, but Motta is now the leading candidate.

Juve is competing with other clubs for his signature, with AC Milan being their main rival in Serie A.

Milan is expected to part ways with Stefano Pioli at the end of this season and wants Motta to continue the job he has started.

However, Tuttojuve reveals that Juventus is ahead of its rivals in the race for Motta’s signature, which is making Milan consider a move for Antonio Conte.

Conte is also on Juventus’ shortlist, but the Bianconeri would be willing to let Milan appoint him as their next boss while they focus on securing Motta.

Juve FC Says

Motta is an innovative manager, but he will be a risk because he is inexperienced, and we should probably allow him to spend another season in Bologna.