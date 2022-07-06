Juventus has been linked with a move for Kenan Yildiz, a 17-year-old midfielder that has just terminated his contract with Bayern Munich.

European clubs heavily scouted him while he was on the books of the Bavarians, and most of them now want to add him to their squad.

Juve has been investing in their youth teams every summer, and he could become the next player they will add to it.

Corriere dello Sport claims they and Barcelona are two important suitors the youngster has.

Other clubs have dropped out of the running, and Juve is ahead of the Catalans in the race.

They will look to move fast and clinch his signature in the coming days and have him available to play for their under-19.

Juve FC Says

We have been investing heavily in our youth team recently, and that should continue.

The likes of Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti have proven that we can form top players in our academy side, and that should convince Yildiz to make the move.

Max Allegri will watch his development, and he would certainly get called up to the Bianconeri senior team if he does well enough in their reserves.