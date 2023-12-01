Buducnost Podgorica’s teenage talent, Vasilije Adzic, has attracted significant interest from Juventus.

The Bianconeri have been closely monitoring Adzic over the past few months, recognising him as a standout player from Montenegro.

Juventus’ new sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, has played a pivotal role in bringing attention to the 17-year-old. According to a report on Football Italia, Giuntoli has been tracking Adzic since he was 15, with initial intentions to sign him for Napoli. His move to Juventus this season positions him to secure the talented youngster for the Black and Whites.

In their commitment to nurturing young talent, Juventus has made substantial investments in emerging players this season, boasting one of the league’s finest youth squads.

Adzic is likely to welcome the opportunity to join such a prestigious club, and with his contract set to expire in 2025, he may be inclined to make the move to Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Adzic has been tipped to become one of the best players from Montenegro and it would be impressive if we can add him to our group.

However, the youngster will want to keep playing, and he will not get first-team chances if he joins us now.

He must agree to work his way through our U19 side as the likes of Fabio Miretti and Kenan Yildiz have done so far.