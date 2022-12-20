Juventus is linked with a 40m euros move for World Cup winner

Enzo Fernandez was one of Argentina’s top players as they won the 2022 FIFA World Cup and he looks set to change clubs, with Juventus interested in a move for him.

The Benfica star has been on the radar of top European clubs in the last few seasons and cemented his position as one of the finest players in his position with his performances in Qatar.

Juve has an interest in him, according to Calciomercato.it and the Bianconeri will work hard to ensure they can add him to their squad.

The report reveals that Benfica will want 40m euros to release the Argentinian from his contract with them, a fee Juve should easily pay.

However, they have competition from several other clubs, including Inter Milan, who believe he is suited to their game in Serie A.

Juve FC Says

Fernandez is a wanted man now after shining in Qatar, and we must be prepared to pay whatever Benfica wants to sign him.

This is because many other clubs will also be interested in adding him to their squad, and he will get to decide the best place to move to.

We will have a good chance of signing him if we make him an offer he will struggle to refuse.