Juventus have been linked with a potential move for Ferland Mendy, as the French defender appears to be slipping down the pecking order at Real Madrid. Once considered an important figure in the Spanish side’s squad, Mendy is now struggling for consistent game time, with reports suggesting that he is no longer as trusted as other left-back options. This situation has inevitably prompted speculation about his future, with Juventus emerging as a possible destination.

Mendy’s Situation at Real Madrid

At present, Mendy faces a challenging period in Madrid, where competition for places is fierce and opportunities have become increasingly limited. For a player of his calibre, consistent playing time is essential, particularly if he wishes to maintain his form and remain in contention for international recognition. Should he decide to pursue a fresh start, Juventus could provide him with an attractive platform in which to re-establish himself as a regular starter.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Real Madrid are open to selling Mendy during the next transfer window, with a reported asking price of around 20 million euros. For Juventus, such a figure is relatively modest considering the experience and quality that the Frenchman could bring to their back line. Having previously demonstrated his ability at the highest level, Mendy would undoubtedly add depth and reliability to the squad.

Juventus’ Transfer Strategy

While Juventus are monitoring the situation closely, the club already possess cover in the left-back position, which could delay any immediate move for Mendy. The option of waiting until the summer of 2026 to strengthen that area has been suggested, ensuring that current resources are maximised before further investment is made.

For the time being, Juventus’ focus remains on extracting the best performances from the players already available to Igor Tudor. Squad stability and collective improvement are priorities, particularly as the team competes on multiple fronts this season. Nevertheless, the possibility of acquiring a proven defender like Mendy for a reasonable fee may be difficult to overlook entirely.

In the months ahead, Juventus will need to carefully balance short-term needs with long-term planning. While the Frenchman represents an intriguing opportunity, the ultimate decision will hinge on whether immediate reinforcement is deemed essential or if patience proves to be the more prudent approach.