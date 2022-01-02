Juventus is looking at two options to bolster their midfield this month

Juventus wants to bolster their midfield this month as they plot for much better performances in the second half of this season.

Max Allegri’s team struggled in the first half of the campaign and one reason for that is the poor form of some of their players.

The performances of the likes of Arthur Melo, Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot means the club’s midfield is not producing as good as we would have wanted.

This month offers them the chance to change that by signing a few new players.

Il Bianconero says Juve is thinking about a move for Denis Zakaria now to avoid competition in the summer.

He would be out of contract at the end of this season and several clubs are waiting to sign him on a free transfer.

The Bianconeri want to complete his transfer for a fee now and avoid the queue of clubs battling to sign the Swiss star at the end of the season.

Another option for the club is to recall Nicolo Rovella from his current loan spell at Genoa.

They have already signalled The Griffin that they might need him for the second half of this campaign.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria and Rovella would be excellent additions to our squad in this winter transfer window.

However, Max Allegri’s squad is already huge and we might need to offload some players before we can sign them.

Selling off our flops this month should be our focus in this early part of the window, so we can free up some wages to accommodate new players.