Juventus has been closely monitoring Khephren Thuram for the past year, and the midfielder remains a target as he continues to impress for Nice in Ligue 1.

Playing in midfield, the brother of Marcus Thuram is seen as a potential enhancement to Juve’s squad in that area, making him a player they are considering acquiring in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Despite being linked with a move to Turin in the past two transfer windows, Juventus has been constrained by financial limitations, preventing them from making an official approach for Thuram.

As the current season concludes, Juventus is expected to have more funds available for transfers. However, Nice has set a high valuation for Thuram at 50 million euros, according to Tuttomercatoweb. Juventus is aiming for a discount and hopes to negotiate a more favorable deal through further discussions.

Juve FC Says

Thuram has been on the radar of the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United as well, so we expect him to do well if we add him to our group.

However, their interest also means that if we fail to pay the fee that has been quoted for us to pay, one of his other suitors will.