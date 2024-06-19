Gianluca Frabotta showed a lot of promise when he first joined Juventus, even benching Alex Sandro at the start of the 2020/2021 season.

However, the left-back’s career has not progressed since then, and he has been on various loan spells away from the club since 2021.

Juventus currently does not have a clear role for him in their squad, and they are actively seeking a new club for him.

Frabotta spent last season at Cosenza, but they are unable to retain him, so he is likely to start pre-season with Juventus.

With Alex Sandro now leaving the Allianz Stadium, Frabotta would have an opportunity to compete for that left-back position.

However, according to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is more interested in cashing in on him, and Sampdoria has shown interest in signing him.

The report suggests that if Sampdoria confirms Andrea Pirlo as their manager, he would be keen to bring Frabotta to the club, considering him an important player from his time at Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Frabotta did well for us in the 2020/2021 season and would be happy to spend more time with Pirlo because the former midfielder trusted him with game time at Juventus.