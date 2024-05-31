Juventus has been linked with a move for Matteo Guendouzi as the Frenchman appears to be out of Lazio’s plans.

He joined them last season on loan from Olympique Marseille with an obligation to sign him permanently for around €13 million.

However, Lazio has not triggered that clause but it seems only a matter of time before they do due to the obligation. Despite this, Guendouzi has now caught the attention of Juventus.

Bianconeri sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli reportedly admires the former Arsenal ace and wants to bring him to Turin, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Guendouzi is also open to the challenge, as he now appears to be out of favour in Igor Tudor’s team.

The report suggests that Juventus may intervene in the agreement between Lazio and Marseille and try to secure Guendouzi for their squad.

It remains unclear whether they can convince both clubs to break the agreement or if Lazio will sign him and then send him to Turin.

Juve FC Says

Guendouzi could be a fine addition to our group, but we should take him on an initial loan and be sure he will be an important player before making a permanent decision.

He has had a good career, but there is no guarantee that he would fit into our system at the Allianz Stadium.