Juventus is looking to make a move for Europa League winner

May 24, 2022 - 7:00 am

Juventus wants to sign Filip Kostic from Eintracht Frankfurt as they look to bolster their attack before next season.

The Serbian is one of the most productive attackers in Europe and he helped his present club to win the Europa League days ago.

He also provided the most assists in the competition and won its Player of the Season.

This makes the 29-year-old very attractive to most clubs and Juve wants to add him to their squad in the summer.

The Bianconeri need new attackers and they have been linked with a move for Angel di Maria.

The Argentinian will occupy their right flank if he joins, but Il Bianconero claims they still want Kostic whom they hope will be on their left flank.

Juve FC Says

Kostic’s performance in the last Europa League campaign makes him one of the most productive players on the continent.

Juve needs players who will deliver top-level performances for the club and he seems to be someone we can trust to do just that.

If we add him and Di Maria to our squad, we would have two of the finest wide players on our team.

