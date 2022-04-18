Juventus is looking to quickly wrap up a deal for coveted Ligue 1 player

Juventus is in the running for Olympique Marseille midfielder, Boubacar Kamara’s signature as he approaches the free agency market.

The 22-year-old can play in defence as well and he would be a free agent in the summer, having failed to agree on a new deal with OM so far.

The French club has probably given up on keeping him, but he is still being selected by his manager because of his importance to the team.

Several European sides want to win the race for his signature with Atletico Madrid reportedly very keen to make him one of their own at the end of this season.

However, Fichajes.net claims Juventus has also been watching him closely and they know about the competition from the other clubs on the continent.

They are now looking to wrap up his signing soon enough to avoid losing him to any of his other suitors.

Juve FC Says

Kamara is one of the finest young players around now and he would be a quality addition to the current Juventus team if he joins us.

We have been adding young players to our group and he would probably be the ideal replacement for Aaron Ramsey or Adrien Rabiot, who could leave the Allianz Stadium at the end of this season.