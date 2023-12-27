River Plate’s 17-year-old talent Claudio Echeverri has attracted the attention of top European clubs, including Juventus and Manchester City. The young Argentine has been performing exceptionally well at the youth level for his country, making him an enticing prospect for clubs seeking to bolster their ranks with emerging talent.

Juventus is keen on securing Echeverri’s services and adding him to their squad, but they face stiff competition from Manchester City. The Premier League champions have established strong connections in Argentinian football, often allowing them to sign top players from the country.

According to Calciomercato, Manchester City is currently leading the race for Claudio Echeverri and is close to finalizing an agreement with River Plate. The reported deal involves allowing Echeverri to remain with River Plate until the end of the current season before making the move to England.

Juve FC Says

Competing with City for any player is one of the hardest things to do and as soon as they are in the race, we already had a setback.

The smart thing to do would be to turn our attention towards another youngster in Argentina or another country where our scouts have found good talents.

We need them to keep our talent factory active and ready to supply the first team with more youngsters.