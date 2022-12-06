Juventus was one of the clubs that scouted Ghana World Cup star Mohammed Kudus before the Black Stars exited the competition at the group stages.

He was their star man as they nearly gained promotion to the knockout stages of the competition and seems very likely to leave Ajax in January or in the summer.

Juve had been keen on him and continued to watch him during the competition as they sought to ensure he does not move to another side.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Bianconeri are losing ground in the race for his signature because he is closer to a Premier League move.

The report reveals the player is close to joining Tottenham for around 40m euros.

Juve FC Says

Kudus did well at the World Cup and he was also in fine form during the regular season before the break.

This has been a superb term for him all around and it shows he is set to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

If we seriously want to make him the next Ghanaian to play for us, then we can match the offer from Spurs and give him a reason to join us instead of the Premier League club.