Juventus is losing more ground in the race for Premier League star

Juventus could lose Antonio Rudiger to Barcelona who have moved closer to adding him to their squad.

The German will be out of contract at the end of this season at Chelsea and that will make him one of the finest free agents in Europe in the summer.

Juve has been successful in the free agency market in the past and they had been hopeful he would choose to join them when the transfer window reopens.

However, Barca is struggling to tie down Ronald Araujo to a new deal and Tuttomercatoweb claims they now want to sign Rudiger.

They have already tabled an offer to the German and have given Araujo an ultimatum to extend his deal with them. If the Uruguayan doesn’t, they will make a final push to get Rudiger.

This means Juve faces missing out on the signature of the former AS Roma man who has been pivotal to Chelsea’s success in Europe and domestically.

Juve FC Says

Rudiger would be a good player to add to our current squad because the German has been consistently good over the last few seasons.

However, we cannot act slowly if we are serious about him wearing the black and white from the next campaign.

If we do that, Barca or any other club could convince him to join them instead.