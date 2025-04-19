Vasilije Adzic joined Juventus at the beginning of the current season, widely regarded as one of European football’s most promising young talents.

Several leading clubs across the continent were reportedly interested in securing the teenager’s services; however, the Bianconeri ultimately succeeded in winning the race for his signature. Upon his arrival, Adzic was promptly integrated into the first-team setup under the guidance of Thiago Motta and began training alongside some of the most experienced players at the club.

Unfortunately, his initial progress was hampered by several injuries, which rendered him unavailable for selection over a sustained period. As a result, Juventus made the decision to assign him to their Next Gen squad in order to regain fitness and form.

Adzic in training

Since moving to the Next Gen team, Adzic has delivered a series of impressive performances, consistently demonstrating a level of quality that stands out among his peers. His displays have reportedly prompted the club to consider a return to senior-team duties. An alternative option being discussed is a potential loan move, which would allow the player to gain more regular first-team experience at a professional level.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri are currently evaluating the best course of action for Adzic’s development. The source confirms that the club recognises the importance of consistent game time at a higher level, in order to accelerate his growth as a professional footballer.

Adzic is a terrific talent, and a loan move may be the most appropriate next step if he is not able to secure a place in the current first team. Keeping him in the Next Gen side for an extended period may not provide the level of challenge required for his development.

Juventus are expected to reach a decision soon as they seek the best solution for the progression of one of their most highly rated young players.