Juventus is making it hard for AC Milan to sign Ligue 1 star

AC Milan is serious about signing Sven Botman from Lille at the end of this season.

The centre-back has been in impressive form for the Ligue 1 side in the last few seasons and has attracted the attention of top clubs around Europe.

Juve might need to change their defence at the end of this season and he is one of the finest players they can add to the group.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that Milan has been very serious about taking the Dutchman to Serie A.

They could lose Alessio Romagnoli at the end of this season and want to add the Ligue 1 star to the group.

However, the same report claims they are facing serious competition from Juventus for his signature.

The Bianconeri also want him and they will do their best to take the former Ajax man to Serie A instead.

Juve FC Says

Considering that we could lose Matthijs de Ligt at the end of this season, it is very important that we add new players to our current squad.

Botman is still just 22, and that means we would get around 8 years’ worth of value if we land him now.

It is important that Juve knows its position on the future of De Ligt soon because this will help the club sort out a replacement.