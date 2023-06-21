Juventus is monitoring 18-year-old Werder Bremen defender

Juventus has emerged as one of the potential suitors for Fabio Chiarodia, the promising teenager currently playing for Werder Bremen and representing the Italian youth teams.

In recent months, Juventus has made astute additions to their squad and continues to focus on acquiring players with long-term potential.

Chiarodia is highly regarded as one of the top Italian talents developed abroad, and it appears to be only a matter of time before he makes a move to Serie A.

Aware of his abilities, Juventus has been gathering information on the young player. According to a report from Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri could secure Chiarodia’s services for a fee of just 2 million euros.

It remains to be seen if Juventus will proceed with their pursuit of Chiarodia, but their interest indicates their commitment to nurturing and acquiring talented young players.

Juve FC Says

As we rebuild our squad, we must target young players who can deliver fine performances for us in the future.

Chiarodia might not be ready for regular first-team action for us now, but we must ensure we are the Italian side that signs him when he wants to leave Germany.

He will also likely choose to wear our black and white shirt over any other colours, as is the case for most Italian footballers.

For now, we need to work on signing players that will immediately improve our options.